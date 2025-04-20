Diogo Goncalves News: Records breaking performance
Goncalves generated eight shots (zero on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Toronto FC.
Goncalves couldn't find a goal contribution on Saturday against Toronto to help his team secure some point, but he was a constant threat in the attacking third. He recorded a few season highs with eight shots, twice more than his previous high, five corners, another record, and four crosses to end a class performance while being down to ten men. The playmaker will look to improve his finishing against San Diego on Saturday.
