Goncalves scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Houston Dynamo.

Goncalves was pivitol in the attack yet again as he netted a 1st minute goal in Saturdays win. He has a solid 66.7 shot on target percentage as he leads the Salt Lake attack with Pablo Ruiz absent.