Diogo Goncalves News: Starting against D.C. United

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 14, 2025

Goncalves (heel) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's clash with D.C. United.

Goncalves should be ready to play his usual role on the left flank, taking the spot left by Diego Luna (not injury related) in the initial squad. While this is still far from a great season for the Portuguese, he might benefit from set pieces to boost his offensive output in the near future.

