Diogo Goncalves News: Three shots and three corners

Goncalves recorded three shots (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against FC Dallas.

Goncalves attempted three shots but was not able to get any on target. In the previous game, he took four shots, getting three on target, and scored his only goal of the season; this is the only game this year where he has had more than three shots. He also took three corners, which made him the player who has taken the most set pieces in the squad with eight after five games.