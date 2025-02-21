Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Diogo Jota headshot

Diogo Jota News: Assist with six shots in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Jota assisted once to go with six shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Aston Villa.

Jota returned to the starting lineup for his second Premier League game in a row for the first time since October. He assisted Mohamed Salah for the opening goal. He also took six shots without finding the target, his most shots in any game this season.

Diogo Jota
Liverpool
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now