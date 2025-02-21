Diogo Jota News: Assist with six shots in draw
Jota assisted once to go with six shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Aston Villa.
Jota returned to the starting lineup for his second Premier League game in a row for the first time since October. He assisted Mohamed Salah for the opening goal. He also took six shots without finding the target, his most shots in any game this season.
