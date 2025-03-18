Diogo Jota News: Dreadful in final

Jota took a single shot and was subbed off during Sunday's 2-1 loss to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final.

Jota was brought off before an hour during Sunday's loss. It was yet another dreadful showing from the striker, who hasn't looked like himself since returning from injury. Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez have struggled with injuries and form, so Jota still has a solid role, though that could change after the break.