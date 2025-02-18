Diogo Jota News: Four shots from starting role

Jota registered four shots (one on target) in Sunday's 2-1 win over Wolves.

Jota was back in the starting XI for the second time in three matches since returning from his injury, seeing 64 minutes of work in the win. He was okay while on the field, firing off four shots with one finding the target but none finding the back of the net. He has recently been filling in for the injured Cody Gakpo (undisclosed) and should continue in that role while he is out. However, he looks likely to continue in his rotational role once Gakpo is fit again.