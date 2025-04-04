Diogo Jota News: Scores only goal in derby win

Jota scored one goal to go with five shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 1-0 victory over Everton. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 64th minute.

Jota scored the only goal to help his team win the Merseyside Derby. His goal was the only of five shots that he put on target to bring him to six goals for the season. This was his first goal since the trip to Nottingham Forest in January,before he was injured