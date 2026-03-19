Diogo Leite Injury: Potential option

Leite (thigh) is back in training and is a potential option for Saturday's match against Bayern Munich, according to manager Steffan Buamgart.

Leite was back in training this week, and this is about to lead to his return, with the defender potentially cleared for play. This is huge news for the defender, as he last appeared in January, nearly missing two months of action. He is a regular starter when fit, so this is a major return if it comes to fruition, likely sending Stanley Nsoki back to a rotational spot.