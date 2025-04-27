Diogo Leite Injury: Suffers concerning neck injury
Leite generated four tackles (three won), eight clearances and two interceptions in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Bochum. He was injured and subbed out in the 64th minute with a serious neck injury.
Leite was forced off after a scary neck injury that forced him to leave the match in a neck brace. He is at risk of missing the rest of the season, pending on the results from his scans.
