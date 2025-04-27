Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Diogo Leite headshot

Diogo Leite Injury: Suffers concerning neck injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Leite generated four tackles (three won), eight clearances and two interceptions in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Bochum. He was injured and subbed out in the 64th minute with a serious neck injury.

Leite was forced off after a scary neck injury that forced him to leave the match in a neck brace. He is at risk of missing the rest of the season, pending on the results from his scans.

Diogo Leite
Union Berlin
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now