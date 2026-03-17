Diogo Leite Injury: Training with team

Leite (thigh) was pictured in practice with the squad Tuesday after making progress in his recovery from injury.

Leite is expected to return to action after the international break, likely missing all of February and March due to his thigh issue. As soon as he's ready to start, the center-back will aim to be selected over Stanley Nsoki, giving the team a boost in terms of possession and defensive skill, given that Leite's averages of 5.9 clearances and 1.6 interceptions per game are both still among the top two on the squad.