Diogo Leite News: Bags 10 clearances
Leite recorded two tackles (zero won), 10 clearances and five interceptions in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Bayern Munich.
Leite stood strong in the defense Saturday as he helped his defense hold the German giants to one goal, notching two tackles, five interceptions and match-leading 10 clearances. He continues to see regular time, only missing one start in his 25 appearances this season.
