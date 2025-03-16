Fantasy Soccer
Diogo Leite News: Bags 10 clearances

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Leite recorded two tackles (zero won), 10 clearances and five interceptions in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Bayern Munich.

Leite stood strong in the defense Saturday as he helped his defense hold the German giants to one goal, notching two tackles, five interceptions and match-leading 10 clearances. He continues to see regular time, only missing one start in his 25 appearances this season.

Diogo Leite
Union Berlin
