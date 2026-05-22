Diogo Leite News: Departs Union Berlin

Leite will leave Union Berlin and become a free agent ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

Leite's performance has been highlighted by big defensive outputs during the past few seasons, with the center-back ranking among his team's top two players with averages of 6.3 clearances and 1.9 interceptions per game in 2025/26. His future remains uncertain, but he should be a solid fantasy asset if he lands on a team where he can see consistent playing time. Meanwhile, Leopold Querfeld could take advantage of the opportunity to fill the void in Union's lineup.