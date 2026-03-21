Diogo Leite News: Makes bench Saturday
Leite (thigh) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Bayern.
Leite is named on the bench for Saturday's clash against Bayern after returning to training this week and being cleared for play. The defender had been sidelined since January, missing close to two months before this return to the squad. He remains a regular starter when fully fit but is eased back in likely to avoid any setbacks.
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