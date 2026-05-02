Diogo Leite News: Records 13 clearances in draw

Leite registered 13 clearances, three tackles and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Koln. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 34th minute.

Leite posted impressive defensive numbers, including his first double-digit clearance total of the season, while winning 77.8 percent of his duels against Koln. However, he also received a yellow card, and his team conceded multiple goals for the fourth straight game. He has been busy as part of a back three lately, with his averages of 6.0 clearances and 1.8 interceptions per match ranking second and first on the squad, respectively.