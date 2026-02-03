Mukasa joins Leicester City on loan for his first spell away from Manchester City after breaking through at youth level. He helped City win the FA Youth Cup in 2023\/24 and followed that with 16 goals and 15 assists in 20 U18 Premier League appearances last season. His form earned him a senior debut in a pre-season friendly against Palermo in August 2025, and he has since made six competitive first-team appearances across the Carabao Cup, Premier League, and FA Cup. Mukasa has also been a regular for the Elite Development Squad, captained the side at times, and scored a hat-trick in a 6-0 UEFA Youth League win over Leverkusen.