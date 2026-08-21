Divine Mukasa News: Rejoins West Ham on loan

Mukasa has joined West Ham on a season-long loan from Manchester City, reuniting him with the club where he spent a decade as a schoolboy, the club announced.

Mukasa joined Manchester City in August 2023, where he's made six first team appearances, including twice in the Premier League and with assists in both the FA Cup and EFL Cup. He also spent the second half of last season on loan at Leicester City in the Championship, and is expected to add creativity and quality in attacking midfield as West Ham push for promotion back to the Premier League.