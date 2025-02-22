Fantasy Soccer
DJ Taylor Injury: Not available for LAFC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Taylor (thigh) is out for Saturday's season opener against LAFC, according to the MLS injury report.

Taylor is sidelined with a thigh injury and will miss the first game of the MLS season. He did not play in any of the pre-season matches, and there is no timeline for his return at this time. His absence is unlikely to affect the starting lineup, as he is expected to be a reserve option in defense this season.

DJ Taylor
Minnesota United
