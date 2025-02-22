DJ Taylor Injury: Not available for LAFC
Taylor (thigh) is out for Saturday's season opener against LAFC, according to the MLS injury report.
Taylor is sidelined with a thigh injury and will miss the first game of the MLS season. He did not play in any of the pre-season matches, and there is no timeline for his return at this time. His absence is unlikely to affect the starting lineup, as he is expected to be a reserve option in defense this season.
