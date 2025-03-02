Fantasy Soccer
DJ Taylor

DJ Taylor Injury: Playing with reserves

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Taylor (thigh) is set to get playing time with MNUFC 2 in an exhibition match versus Iowa Western, per Andy Greder of the Pioneer Press.

Taylor was able to be with the reserves following his thigh injury,, putting him in a good position to return to the team for the trip to San Jose. He had a decent role with the side in 2024, making 17 starts in 24 appearances, assisting once with 46 clearances and 39 tackles.

DJ Taylor
Minnesota United
More Stats & News
