Djaoui Cisse Injury: Available against PSG

Cisse (groin) is back available for Friday's clash against PSG, the club posted.

Cisse is back in the mix for Friday night's showdown with Paris Saint-Germain after shaking off a nagging groin issue. The midfielder has been a mainstay in the engine room for the Bertons this season but with former coach Habib Beye shown the door, the landscape is shifting. The anticipated return of the blacklisted Ludovic Blas to the starting XI could tighten the rotation and potentially chip away at Cisse's playing time.