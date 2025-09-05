Cisse has been dealing with a foot knock suffered in the last game against the Angevins and therefore left the French Espoirs training camp to return to Rennes for recovery. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine if he can be back next week ahead of Sunday's game against Lyon. That said, he has been struggling to secure a starter role at the beginning of the season, with coach Habib Beye pointing to his lack of investment, so a potential absence of the youngster will not impact the starting XI.