Djaoui Cisse Injury: Questionable for Friday

Cisse (groin) is questionable for Friday's match against PSG, according to L'Equipe.

Cisse is facing a fitness test ahead of Friday's match after he was absent from the last game, with the midfielder now a late call due to his groin injury. This is a step in the right direction for the midfielder, as he will just need to make it through the last few stages of testing. With 12 starts in 16 appearances this season, he will hope to return to a starting spot if fit, although they could limit him to be cautious.