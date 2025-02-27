Djaoui Cisse News: Will miss clash against Paris
Cisse is set to be suspended after accumulating three yellow cards over a span of ten games, the league announced.
Cisse will miss the clash against Paris on March. 8, after receiving his third yellow card in his last ten French competition appearances. The young midfielder has been a regular starter recently in the midfield and his absence will force a change, with Azor Matusiwa likely stepping in the midfield for that game.
