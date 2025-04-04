Dje D'avilla Injury: Sorting out visa issues

D'avilla is sorting out some visa-related issues, so he won't be an option to face New York Red Bulls on Saturday, Joe Chatz of OnTap Sports reports.

It's unclear when the defensive midfielder will be available to make his Chicago debut, as the visa-related issues don't have a clear timetable. This could very well be a week-to-week issue. His next chance to feature will come against Inter Miami on Sunday, April 13.