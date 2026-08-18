Dje D'Avilla News: Finds back of net
D'Avilla scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 win over Portland Timbers.
D'Avilla would find the back of the net for Chicago's second goal Sunday, scoring in the 14th minute. This is a rare goal for the midfielder, as it is his first of the season. That said, it also marks his first goal contribution of the season in 17 appearances.
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