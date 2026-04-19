Dje D'Avilla News: Records own goal in draw

D'Avilla had an own goal, two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-3 draw against FC Cincinnati.

D'Avilla deflected a set-piece cross for the opponents' third goal, as his side surrendered the lead in the 86th minute against Cincinnati. The midfielder added some all-around production but overall failed to stand out in his fifth straight MLS start. While the own goal shouldn't affect his role in the squad, he's usually reliable for passes and tackles but is at constant risk of committing fouls and receiving yellow cards.