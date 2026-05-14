Dje D'Avilla News: Suspended one game

D'Avilla will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the MLS.

D'Avilla picked up his fifth yellow card in the MLS and will serve a one-match suspension for Saturday's clash against Montreal. The midfielder has been an undisputed starter in the engine room for Chicago this season, therefore his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Mauricio Pineda expected to start in his place for that game.