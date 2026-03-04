Djed Spence Injury: Hopeful against Atletico

Spence (calf) is ruled out for Thursday's clash against Crystal Palace but is hoping to return for Tuesday's Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid, according to coach Igor Tudor.

Spence is ruled out for Thursday's clash against Crystal Palace due to a calf injury that already forced him to miss the previous match against Fulham, though he is hoping to return for Tuesday's Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid. The left-back had been a regular starter prior to the setback, making his absence a notable blow for his side. Archie Gray is expected to start in his place, as he did in the previous match.