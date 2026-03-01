Djed Spence headshot

Djed Spence Injury: Misses team sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 1, 2026 at 5:50am

Spence is out for Sunday's match against Fulham due to a calf injury, according to Sam Tabuteau of the Standard.

Spence has hit the sidelines despite no notice of the injury, with the defender not on the bench or in the starting XI due to calf issues. More is likely to come on his status soon, a tough loss for the club as they gain back Pedro Porro. Archie Gray looks to be starting on the left flank in Spence's spot after starting in two straight games.

Djed Spence
Tottenham Hotspur
