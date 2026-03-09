Djed Spence headshot

Djed Spence Injury: Trains Monday, available for UCL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 12:34pm

Spence (calf) was back in training and is an option for Tuesday's match against Atletico Madrid, as manager Igor Tudor confirmed "Djed is back".

Spence was eyeing a return Tuesday and appears to be on track, with the defender joining the group for training Monday. This is huge news for the club after having minimal full-back options the past few games. That said, the defender will likely not make an immediate return to a starting role, having started in 25 of his 30 appearances this season, but will challenge Souza and Archie Gray on the flanks.

Djed Spence
Tottenham Hotspur
