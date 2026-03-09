Djed Spence Injury: Trains Monday, available for UCL

Spence (calf) was back in training and is an option for Tuesday's match against Atletico Madrid, as manager Igor Tudor confirmed "Djed is back".

Spence was eyeing a return Tuesday and appears to be on track, with the defender joining the group for training Monday. This is huge news for the club after having minimal full-back options the past few games. That said, the defender will likely not make an immediate return to a starting role, having started in 25 of his 30 appearances this season, but will challenge Souza and Archie Gray on the flanks.