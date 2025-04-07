Djed Spence News: Assists in Sunday's win

Spence assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 victory versus Southampton.

Spence set up the opening goal of Sunday's match as he set up Brennan Johnson's strike in the 13th minute. It marked his second assist of the season, both of which have come against Southampton. He put in solid work on the defensive end too as he won one tackle, intercepted two passes, made one clearance and won five duels in his full 90 minutes of action.