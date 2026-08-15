Djed Spence News: Completes move to Inter

Spence has completed a move to Inter Milan from Tottenham, the club announced.

Spence broke out for England at the 2026 World Cup, starting several matches including the semifinal against Argentina, and was thought to have a real shot at a starting role at Spurs entering this season before the move materialized. Instead, with Pedro Porro entrenched on the right and Destiny Udogie and newly signed Andy Robertson both in the mix on the left, his path to regular minutes had narrowed considerably. He now returns to Serie A, where he previously spent a loan spell at Genoa, joining an Inter side that needed a replacement for the departed Denzel Dumfries and giving Spence the primary role he was after.