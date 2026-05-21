Djed Spence headshot

Djed Spence News: Fractures jaw, could play with mask

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Spence is expected to play with a protective mask after suffering a broken jaw prior to the season finale against Everton, David Ornstein of The Athletic reports.

Spence got hurt after a collision during the midweek clash with Chelsea, in which he logged 22 minutes as a substitute. While he may continue to play, he could see his playing time limited if Destiny Udogie and Pedro Porro are selected again on the flanks. Despite some promising appearances early in the season, Spence has failed to make an impact lately, ending the campaign in inconsistent form.

Djed Spence
Tottenham Hotspur
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