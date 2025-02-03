Djed Spence News: Keeps clean sheet in return

Spence generated one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Brentford.

After missing the last three matches (two in the Europa League) due to an undisclosed injury, Spence made his return to the pitch Sunday. He helped his side keep a clean sheet as he won three tackles, made five clearances, intercepted one pass and blocked one shot. It marked the first clean sheet he kept this season. He also created two chances and recorded one accurate cross in his full 90 minutes of action.