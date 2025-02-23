Djed Spence News: Scores in Saturday's win
Spence scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-1 victory against Ipswich Town.
Spence scored his first Premier League goal of the season Saturday, a strike in the 77th minute set up by James Maddison. It was the only shot he took in the match and it marked his third straight match with a shot on target. He also won one tackle, intercepted one pass and made one clearance in his full 90 minutes of action.
