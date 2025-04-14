Djed Spence News: Scores own goal Sunday

Spence had an own goal and four crosses (one accurate) in Sunday's 4-2 defeat versus Wolverhampton.

Spence scored an own goal in the 38th minute of Sunday's match, but it's hard to put all the blame on him. Guglielmo Vicario parried a Wolves cross directly into Spence's body and then the ball trickled into the net to give Wolves a 2-0 lead. Outside of that unfortunate moment, Spence had a decent individual performance. He tied a season high with four crosses on the attack and on the defensive end he won three tackles, intercepted one pass, made two clearances, blocked one shot and won eight duels in his full 90 minutes of action.