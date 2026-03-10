Djed Spence News: Starting in UCL

Spence (calf) is in the starting lineup to face Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

Spence achieved a full recovery from the issue that left him out of the previous two games. The defender, who is expected to feature as a wing-back, will aim to improve on his UCL averages of 0.8 chances created, 2.8 balls recovered and 1.1 clearances per game. With Destiny Udogie (hamstring) currently sidelined, Spence is likely to remain in contention with Archie Gray and Souza for a spot on the left flank going forward.