Djed Spence News: Will be available Sunday

Spence suffered a fractured jaw against Chelsea but will be available to play Sunday against Everton, according to manager Roberto De Zerbi. "He's available, he's available," he said.

Spence suffered a broken jaw after a collision with Liam Delap, but the wing-back will be available for the final game of the season -- one in which the Spurs will determine whether they'll stay in the Premier League or not. Spence has started in just one of the Spurs' last five EPL games, so even if he's available, he's not expected to have a major fantasy impact.