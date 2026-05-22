Djed Spence News: Will be available Sunday
Spence suffered a fractured jaw against Chelsea but will be available to play Sunday against Everton, according to manager Roberto De Zerbi. "He's available, he's available," he said.
Spence suffered a broken jaw after a collision with Liam Delap, but the wing-back will be available for the final game of the season -- one in which the Spurs will determine whether they'll stay in the Premier League or not. Spence has started in just one of the Spurs' last five EPL games, so even if he's available, he's not expected to have a major fantasy impact.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Djed Spence See More
-
Fantrax Waiver Wire
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups: Premier League GW35 Fantasy EPL Targets24 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3524 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3524 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 2528 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3431 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Djed Spence See More