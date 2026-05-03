Djene Dakonam headshot

Djene Dakonam News: Clears suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Dakonam has cleared his suspension and is an option moving forward.

Dakonam is returning to play after a match out, serving a suspension due to yellow card accumulation. Unless he earns another red card, he should remain an option the rest of the season, starting in 29 of his 31 appearances thus far.

Djene Dakonam
Getafe
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