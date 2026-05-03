Djene Dakonam News: Clears suspension
Dakonam has cleared his suspension and is an option moving forward.
Dakonam is returning to play after a match out, serving a suspension due to yellow card accumulation. Unless he earns another red card, he should remain an option the rest of the season, starting in 29 of his 31 appearances thus far.
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