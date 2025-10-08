Dakonam started his ninth season with Getafe this campaign and remains an important starter in the backline under coach Jose Bordalas, contributing seven tackles and 35 clearances in eight appearances. Dakonam is on pace to reach his record totals of clearances from 2017 and 2018 if he keeps going at the same rate this season. However, it looks like the Togolese has been struggling with his fitness since he has been replaced three times before the break so far this season and played only the second half in Friday's 2-1 loss to Osasuna.