Djene Dakonam headshot

Djene Dakonam News: Ends season with red card

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 17, 2026 at 11:46am

Djene was shown a red card in the first half of Sunday's clash with Elche.

Djene was shown a red card in the 39th minute after a late and reckless challenge, and will now miss the season finale against Osasuna through suspension. Abdelkabir Abqar is the likely candidate to step in at center back in his absence. The defender had been one of the most consistent starters in the side this season with 32 starts, and he will end the campaign without a goal contribution but with an impressive defensive record of 35 tackles, 35 interceptions, 145 clearances, 10 blocks and nine clean sheets.

Djene Dakonam
Getafe
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