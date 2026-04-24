Djene Dakonam headshot

Djene Dakonam News: Helps Getafe to clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Dakonam made two interceptions, two tackles (winning both) and five clearances during Wednesday's 1-0 win over Real Sociedad.

Dakonam was a part of the Getafe back line that kept a clean sheet Wednesday, ending with the second most interceptions and clearances on the team. The defender has combined for three tackles, six interceptions and 18 clearances over his last three appearances.

Djene Dakonam
Getafe
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