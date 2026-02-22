Djene Dakonam News: Sent off early against Sevilla
Dakonam received a straight red card in the 26th minute of Sunday's clash versus Sevilla.
Dakonam was expelled in the first half for a rough tackle on Gabriel Suazo and will miss at least next Monday's away game versus Real Madrid. He started in the midfield in the last two tilts, and Mario Martin returned from injury in this one.
