Djene Dakonam News: Set for suspension
Dakonam will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of 10 yellow cards in La Liga.
Dakonam picked up his 10th yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for Sunday's clash against Rayo Vallecano. The versatile defender has been an undisputed starter in defense for Getafe this season, therefore his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Sebastian Boselli likely getting a larger role at the back during his absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Djene Dakonam See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Djene Dakonam See More