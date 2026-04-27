Djene Dakonam headshot

Djene Dakonam News: Set for suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Dakonam will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of 10 yellow cards in La Liga.

Dakonam picked up his 10th yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for Sunday's clash against Rayo Vallecano. The versatile defender has been an undisputed starter in defense for Getafe this season, therefore his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Sebastian Boselli likely getting a larger role at the back during his absence.

Djene Dakonam
Getafe
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