Djene Dakonam News: Set for suspension

Dakonam will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of 10 yellow cards in La Liga.

Dakonam picked up his 10th yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for Sunday's clash against Rayo Vallecano. The versatile defender has been an undisputed starter in defense for Getafe this season, therefore his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Sebastian Boselli likely getting a larger role at the back during his absence.