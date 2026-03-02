Djene Dakonam News: Suspension served
Dakonam is available going forward after missing Monday's win over Real Madrid through suspension.
Dakonam has been a regular starter in either central midfield or defense throughout the campaign, so he should bounce back to activity now that he's eligible. In that case, his upside will come mostly from defensive stats as he rarely gets involved in attack. With the veteran back in the lineup, Sebastian Boselli could lose his starting spot for upcoming games.
