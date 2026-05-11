Djibril Diani headshot

Djibril Diani News: Assists in 2-2 draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Diani assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against FC Cincinnati.

Diani picked up his first assist of the season as he helped Charlotte come from behind to draw 2-2. This was his first chance created of the season, and he has started the last two games, having been on the bench for three games in a row.

Djibril Diani
Charlotte FC
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