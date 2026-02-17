Djibril Sidibe News: Buries equalizer in win
Sidibe scored one goal on two shot attempts (one on target), created two chances, and won both of his tackles in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Havre.
Sibide equaled the game at one in the 45th minute after Toulouse struggled to get anything going in the first half. It was his third goal of the season after scoring zero last year.
