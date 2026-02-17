Djibril Sidibe headshot

Djibril Sidibe News: Buries equalizer in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Sidibe scored one goal on two shot attempts (one on target), created two chances, and won both of his tackles in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Havre.

Sibide equaled the game at one in the 45th minute after Toulouse struggled to get anything going in the first half. It was his third goal of the season after scoring zero last year.

Djibril Sidibe
Toulouse
