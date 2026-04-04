Djibril Sidibe News: Delivers one assist
Sidibe assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 3-1 loss versus Paris Saint-Germain.
Sidibe provided one assist for Rasmus Nicolaisen from a corner in Friday's 3-1 loss against PSG, delivering a solid attacking contribution from his defensive role despite his side seeing limited possession due to the opposition's dominance. The defender continues to offer offensive upside, now recording three goals and four assists this season, though his side struggled to contain the opposition overall.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Djibril Sidibe See More
-
Football Predictions
Premier League Set Piece TakersAugust 31, 2020
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 38July 24, 2020
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 37July 17, 2020
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 36July 13, 2020
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 35July 10, 2020
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Djibril Sidibe See More