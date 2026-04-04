Djibril Sidibe headshot

Djibril Sidibe News: Delivers one assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Sidibe assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 3-1 loss versus Paris Saint-Germain.

Sidibe provided one assist for Rasmus Nicolaisen from a corner in Friday's 3-1 loss against PSG, delivering a solid attacking contribution from his defensive role despite his side seeing limited possession due to the opposition's dominance. The defender continues to offer offensive upside, now recording three goals and four assists this season, though his side struggled to contain the opposition overall.

Djibril Sidibe
Toulouse
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