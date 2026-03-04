Djibril Sidibe News: Makes five interceptions in loss
Sidibe recorded four crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Rennes.
Sidibe led Toulouse with a season-high five interceptions, but couldn't help them avoid the loss on the road. The centerback also sent in the most crosses for his side and made the second-most tackles. That was his 20th start in 24 appearances.
