Djibril Sidibe headshot

Djibril Sidibe News: Makes five interceptions in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Sidibe recorded four crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Rennes.

Sidibe led Toulouse with a season-high five interceptions, but couldn't help them avoid the loss on the road. The centerback also sent in the most crosses for his side and made the second-most tackles. That was his 20th start in 24 appearances.

Djibril Sidibe
Toulouse
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Djibril Sidibe See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Djibril Sidibe See More
Premier League Set Piece Takers
SOC
Premier League Set Piece Takers
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
August 31, 2020
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
July 24, 2020
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
July 17, 2020
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 36
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 36
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
July 13, 2020
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
July 10, 2020