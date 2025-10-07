Sidibe started the season decently with Toulouse, scoring one goal in the opener before helping his team win against Brest with a solid defensive display. That said, the heavy defeat against Paris Saint-Germain, with six goals conceded, cost him his starting spot in two games against Lille and Auxerre that ended in away losses. Sidibe, now back in the starting lineup for the last two games against Nantes and Lyon that saw the TeFeCe secure four points, proved he is a key player in coach Carles Martinez's system and will likely hold an undisputed starting role moving forward.